(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Abraham Lincoln won thrilling, state-ranked battles to highlight a light, but fun Friday night of KMAland girls soccer action.
Glenwood 2 Tri-Center 1
Julia Nightser’s game-winning goal gave Glenwood the edge in this state-rated battle. Nora Dougherty also found the net for the Rams while Faith Weber and Alaina Meads had assists. Grace Nightser saved 10 shots for Glenwood.
Tri-Center’s goal came from Marissa Ring on an assist from Miranda Ring.
St. Albert 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Ella Klusman posted a hat trick and two assists for the Saintes while Paige Sundberg and Kennedy Sanchez also scored goals. Lily Krohn assisted on a pair of goals.
Logan-Magnolia 4 AHSTW 0
McKenna White, Zoe Heim, Jada Cohn and Mariah Nolting scored goals for Lo-Ma in the shutout win.
Abraham Lincoln 2 Ankeny Centennial 1 – OT
3A No. 5 Abraham Lincoln beat 3A No. 4 Ankeny Centennial with a thrilling game-winning goal from Piper McGuire in overtime. Hanna Schimmer assisted on the game-winning shot and scored AL’s other goal.
Denison-Schleswig 10 Creston 0
Creston goalkeeper Keyana Peterson managed 27 saves in 48 shots on goal for Denison-Schleswig.
Other Area Scores
Harlan 7 Carroll 2