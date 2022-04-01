Abraham Lincoln Lynx Logo

(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Abraham Lincoln won thrilling, state-ranked battles to highlight a light, but fun Friday night of KMAland girls soccer action. 

Glenwood 2 Tri-Center 1

Julia Nightser’s game-winning goal gave Glenwood the edge in this state-rated battle. Nora Dougherty also found the net for the Rams while Faith Weber and Alaina Meads had assists. Grace Nightser saved 10 shots for Glenwood. 

Tri-Center’s goal came from Marissa Ring on an assist from Miranda Ring. 

St. Albert 5 Kuemper Catholic 0 

Ella Klusman posted a hat trick and two assists for the Saintes while Paige Sundberg and Kennedy Sanchez also scored goals. Lily Krohn assisted on a pair of goals. 

Logan-Magnolia 4 AHSTW 0

McKenna White, Zoe Heim, Jada Cohn and Mariah Nolting scored goals for Lo-Ma in the shutout win. 

Abraham Lincoln 2 Ankeny Centennial 1 – OT 

3A No. 5 Abraham Lincoln beat 3A No. 4 Ankeny Centennial with a thrilling game-winning goal from Piper McGuire in overtime. Hanna Schimmer assisted on the game-winning shot and scored AL’s other goal.

Denison-Schleswig 10 Creston 0 

Creston goalkeeper Keyana Peterson managed 27 saves in 48 shots on goal for Denison-Schleswig. 

Other Area Scores

Harlan 7 Carroll 2 

