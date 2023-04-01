KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson, Tri-Center, Bishop Heelan, St. Albert, Underwood and Sioux City West recorded wins at the loaded Thomas Jefferson Invite on Saturday.

THOMAS JEFFERSON TOURNAMENT

Thomas Jefferson 3 South Sioux City 0

Demi Pane had two goals while Makena Kramer had one goal. Taelin Minor, Grace Strong and Kaylee Driggers assisted on goals while Camryn Hosick managed the clean sheet from her goalie position.

Tri-Center 4 Sioux City West 3

Lucy Elsener scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime. Rachel Hundtofte and Cassidy Cunningham also had goals. Hundtofte and Angel Armstrong had assists.

North Scott 3 Bishop Heelan 2 -- OT/PKs

No Stats Reported

St. Albert 7 Western Christian 1

Lily Krohn had three goals while Lili Denton added two winners. Ella Klusman had one goal and three assists, and Kirsten Piskorski accounted for one goal and one assist.

Southeast Polk 9 Sioux City North 0 

No Stats Reported

Underwood 2 Spencer 0

No Stats Reported

Urbandale 2 Glenwood 1

Nora Dougherty scored Glenwood’s lone goal while Ava Scott assisted.

Sioux City West 2 St. Albert 1

Lili Denton scored St. Albert’s only goal.

North Scott 2 Thomas Jefferson 0

No Stats Reported

Spencer 5 Treynor 0

No Stats Reported

Dallas Center Grimes 7 Sioux City North 0

No Stats Reported

Southeast Polk 1 Lewis Central 0

No Stats Reported

Urbandale 1 Underwood 0 – 2 OT/PKs

No Stats Reported

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Glenwood 1

Nora Dougherty scored for Glenwood. Faith Weber had the assist.

ANKENY TOURNAMENT

Ankeny Centennial 7 Abraham Lincoln 0

No Stats Reported 

