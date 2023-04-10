(KMAland) -- Underwood blanked Treynor in an impressive Western Iowa Conference win, Kuemper Catholic beat Harlan and Maryville and Tri-Center held their opponents scoreless in wins Monday.
Check out the full KMAland girls soccer rundown below.
Kuemper Catholic 4 Harlan 2
Darbie Argotsinger had both goals for Harlan in the Cyclones’ defeat.
Tri-Center 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Brooke Daughenbaugh had a pair of goals for Tri-Center while Cassidy Cunningham also found the back of the net. Rachel Hundtofte and Jaden Franke assisted on the winners, and Preslie Arbaugh posted the clean sheet from her goalie position.
Underwood 5 Treynor 0
No Stats Reported
Missouri Valley 6 Logan-Magnolia 0
Brooklyn Lange had two goals and two assists while Devon Koyle posted one goal and two assists. Sophia Caniglia also had two winners. Bailey Koyle scored one goal, and Alyssa Jager had one assist. Goalie Alexis Hernandez recorded 15 saves.
Van Meter 10 AHSTW 0
No Stats Reported
Maryville 5 Mid-Buchanan 0
Jalea Price totaled two goals for the Spoofhounds. Kennedy Kurz, Makayla Yaple and Jersey Ingram also connected on goals for the Spoofhounds in the shutout win.
Gross 1 Plattsmouth 0
No Stats Reported