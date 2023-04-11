(KMAland) – Glenwood got another big game from Nora Dougherty in a win, Lewis Central beat Omaha South, Logan-Magnolia got back in the win column, Abraham Lincoln was a winner and Conestoga got a win in overtime Tuesday night.
Check out the full KMAland girls soccer rundown below.
Glenwood 6 St. Albert 0
Nora Dougherty had a big night with three goals. Molly Williams, Brielle Allmon and Jaylynn Floyd also found the back of the net for the Rams.
Floyd, Hallee Lincoln, Ashley Aust and Ava Scott had assists. Goalie McKenna Koehler tallied five saves.
Lewis Central 5 Omaha South 2
Haylee Erickson recorded the hat trick while Gracie Hays added two goals. Izzy McNeal accounted for three assists, and Reese Ford had one assist.
Kuemper Catholic at Storm Lake (G)
Logan-Magnolia 3 Carroll 2
Jada Cohn and Brooklyn Lally each had goals for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Ava Worley added an assist for the Panthers.
Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City North 0
Alli Smith, Jazmin Martinez-Rangel and Taylor Ferguson were the scorers for AL. Taylor Ferguson, Liberty Bates and Aubree McCumber had assists while Savanna Vanderwerf had eight saves in the clean sheet.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Thomas Jefferson 0
Jada Newburg posted a hat trick in Heelan’s shutout win.
Sioux City East 5 Unity Christian 0
Mallory Schroeder scored twice for Sioux City East. Alex Flattery, Ava Barker and Jasmin Aguilar had one goal apiece.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 LeMars 0
Sophia Karras and Kendra Berglund had one goal apiece while Izzy Schaap had an assist. Goalie Carley Rooney was outstanding with 14 saves in the shutout.
Ralston at Nebraska City
No Results Reported
Lutheran High Northeast 2 Plattsmouth 1
Ireland Todd accounted for Plattsmouth’s lone goal in the loss.
Auburn 3 Omaha North 1
No Stats Reported
Conestoga 2 Gross Catholic 1 – OT
No Stats Reported