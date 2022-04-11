(KMAland) -- Harlan and Tri-Center nabbed shutouts, Lo-Ma edged their Harrison County rival and NV/WCV, Sioux City North, Maryville and Plattsmouth all added wins in KMAland girls soccer on Monday.
Harlan 3 Kuemper Catholic 0
Ashlyn Badding had 15 saves for Kuemper Catholic in the defeat.
Tri-Center 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Tri-Center was a dominant winner behind a hat trick and one assist from Miranda Ring. Marissa Ring added two goals and two assists, Rachel Hundtofte pitched in two goals and Quincey Schneckloth scored once. Brooke Daughenbaugh tallied two assists of her own.
Logan-Magnolia 3 Missouri Valley 2
Zoe Heim had a hat trick to lead Logan-Magnolia. Maeley Rosengren, Mariah Nolting and Brooklyn Lally all had one assist each for the Panthers in the victory.
Missouri Valley’s Sophie Caniglia and Brooklyn Lange scored goals of their own.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 5 East Sac County 2
Abbie and Beth Belden, Bella Munoz, Annika Phillippi and Bethany Speichinger all had one goal each for NV/WCV. Speichinger added two assists, and Munoz and Beth Belden also had one assist each.
Maryville 2 Mid-Buchanan 1
Kennedy Kurz and Arianne Skidmore scored once each while Skidmore and Cleo Johnson had assists for Maryville in the win.
Plattsmouth 2 Gross Catholic 1 (2 OT/PKs)
Ireland Todd scored the only regulation goal for Plattsmouth on an assist from Raquel Meneses. The Blue Devils won the shootout 5-4 after the first five shooters.
Other Area Scores
Van Meter 9 AHSTW 0
Sioux City North 3 South Sioux City 2 (OT)
Platteview 9 Nebraska City 0