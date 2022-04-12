(KMAland) – Hanna Schimmer shined in an Abraham Lincoln win while Lewis Central won a low-scoring affair against Omaha Mercy and Bishop Heelan rolled past Thomas Jefferson in KMAland girls soccer action on Tuesday.
Omaha Mercy Tournament
Lewis Central 1 Omaha Mercy 0
Hana Daoudi scored the lone goal while Gracie Hays assisted in the game winner.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Thomas Jefferson 1
Rukhshona Muidinzoda had the Yellow Jackets’ only goal, which was assisted by Grace Strong.
Abraham Lincoln 6 Sioux City North 0
Hanna Schimmer recorded a hat trick for AL while Piper McGuire, Jazmin Martinez-Rangel and Paige Bracker each found the net once. Abby Evers had two assists, and Aubree McCumber and Paige Bracker posted one apiece. Shelby Lee managed one save.
Other Area Scores
LeMars 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City East 5 Unity Christian 0
Gross Catholic 1 Conestoga 0