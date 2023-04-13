(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East and Maryville posted dominant victories in KMAland girls soccer Thursday.
Winterset 10 Creston 0
No Stats Reported
West Central Valley 1 Tri-Center 0
No Stats Reported
Thomas Jefferson 6 Missouri Valley 1
Makena Kramer and Grace Strong had two goals apiece while Ava Rief and Kendall Hosick also found the back of the net. Trinity Minor, Jenna Pane, Grace Strong, Kaylea Hintze and Camryn Hosick had assists in TJ’s dominant win.
Panorama 8 AHSTW 0
No Stats Reported
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 0
Aliana Nolasco and Alex Flattery had two goals apiece while Mallory Schroeder, Mariah Morrow and Addie Nordgren also had goals for the Black Raiders.
Western Christian 7 LeMars 2
No Stats Reported
Nebraska City at Beatrice
No Stats Reported
Omaha Concordia 7 Auburn 0
No Stats Reported
Roncalli Catholic 3 Conestoga 1
No Stats Reported
Maryville 8 Chillicothe 0
No Stats Reported