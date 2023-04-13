Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets

(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East and Maryville posted dominant victories in KMAland girls soccer Thursday.  

Winterset 10 Creston 0

No Stats Reported

West Central Valley 1 Tri-Center 0

No Stats Reported

Thomas Jefferson 6 Missouri Valley 1

Makena Kramer and Grace Strong had two goals apiece while Ava Rief and Kendall Hosick also found the back of the net. Trinity Minor, Jenna Pane, Grace Strong, Kaylea Hintze and Camryn Hosick had assists in TJ’s dominant win.

Panorama 8 AHSTW 0

No Stats Reported

Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 0

Aliana Nolasco and Alex Flattery had two goals apiece while Mallory Schroeder, Mariah Morrow and Addie Nordgren also had goals for the Black Raiders.

Western Christian 7 LeMars 2

No Stats Reported

Nebraska City at Beatrice

No Stats Reported

Omaha Concordia 7 Auburn 0

No Stats Reported

Roncalli Catholic 3 Conestoga 1

No Stats Reported

Maryville 8 Chillicothe 0

No Stats Reported 

