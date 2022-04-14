(KMAland) -- Glenwood, TJ and Maryville picked up shutout wins while Sioux City East took a double OT win over a city rival in KMAland girls soccer on Thursday.
Glenwood 3 Atlantic 0
Nora Dougherty had two goals and one assists, and Molly Williams also found the net and had one assist for the Rams. Grace Nightser had the shutout in goal.
Thomas Jefferson 3 Missouri Valley 0
Grace Strong, Makena Kramer and Kaylee Driggers all scored once each for Thomas Jefferson in the win. Strong and Demi Pane added assists, and Camryn Hosick posted the shutout with eight saves.
Maryville 2 Chillicothe 0
Braelyn Hannigan and Kennedy Kurz each scored one goal for Maryville in the win. Cleo Johnson assisted on both goals, and Abby Swink had the shutout in goal for the Spoofhounds.
Other Area Scores
Winterset 10 Creston 0
Sioux City East 4 Sioux City West 3 — 2 OT
Beatrice at Nebraska City (MISSING)
Concordia 7 Auburn 0