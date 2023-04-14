(KMAland) -- Lewis Central rolled past Denison-Schleswig, Harlan edged Tri-Center, Underwood got a nice win over Johnston and Thomas Jefferson notched another win Friday.
Lewis Central 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Haylee Erickson had a big night with four goals and one assist while Reagan Ward scored two goals and passed out two assists. Reese Ford and Anna Whitney also had goals. Maya Humlicek accounted for two assists while Abby VonWeihe, Isabel McNeal and Ava Jensen had one helper apiece.
Denison goalie Amy Estrada managed 15 saves.
Harlan 2 Tri-Center 1
Aubrey Schwieso accounted for both of Harlan’s goals.
Tri-Center’s came from Lucy Elsener on an assist from Cassidy Cunningham.
Atlantic 10 Creston 1
Jada Jensen had another monster game with four goals. Lindley Eblen and Aubrey Guyer scored twice apiece. Quinn Grubbs and Aydrie Coffman also had goals. Mattie Dvorak handed out four assists. Dayna Dreager, Ella Brummer and Aydrie Coffman had one apiece.
Underwood 4 Johnston 1
Tieler Hull and Georgia Paulson had one goal and assist apiece while Trista McMullen also had a goal. Avery Honan accounted for 17 saves.
Thomas Jefferson 4 Omaha Buena Vista 0
Makena Kramer had two goals while Kendall Hosick and Grace Strong also had winners for TJ. Strong had two assists and Demi Pane handed out another.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2
Sadee Streck had two goals while Kendra Berglund had one goal and one assist.