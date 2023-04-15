(KMAland) -- St. Albert went 2-0, Thomas Jefferson rolled to a win and Conestoga was also a winner in KMAland girls soccer Saturday.
Van Meter 3 Glenwood 2 – OT
Ava Scott and Molly Williams had goals for Glenwood in the loss while Scott and Dougherty had assists. McKenna Koehler managed 12 saves.
Atlantic 4 South Sioux City 1
Jada Jensen had three goals while Aubrey Guyer had a goal and an assist. Aydrie Coffman also had an assist, and Edria Brummer managed three saves.
Bellevue East 2 Atlantic 0
Edria Brummer had eight saves for Atlantic in the loss.
St. Albert 1 Bellevue East 0
Lili Denton had St. Albert’s lone goal. Ella Klusman assisted on the winner while Sophie Sheffield had the clean sheet.
St. Albert 9 Omaha Northwest 0
Ella Klusman had four goals and one assist. Kirsten Piskorski and Olivia Garden had one goal and assist each. Lili Denton, Katelyn Hendricks and Landry Miller also had goals. Kennedy Sanchez, Lily Krohn and Anna Helton had assists.
Abraham Lincoln 1 Elkhorn South 0
Liberty Bates converted a free kick to give the Lynx the win. Savanna Vanderwerf had 15 saves in the win.
Nevada 3 Abraham Lincoln 2 – 2 OT/PKs
Liberty Bates had two goals, both of which were assisted by Jazmin Martinez Rangel. Savanna Vanderwerf had six saves.
Thomas Jefferson 9 Omaha Northwest 0
Jenna Pane had four goals while Makena Kramer scored twice. Kendall Hosick, Demi Pane and Kaylee Driggers had one goal apiece. Kramer had three assists while Pane, Hosick, Grace Strong, Ava Rief, Lexi Marr and Trinty Minor one assist each. Camryn Hosick had the clean sheet.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Bondurant-Farrar 1
Jada Newberg and Treylyn White connected on winners for the Crusaders.
Conestoga 2 Plattsmouth 0
No Stats Reported