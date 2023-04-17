(KMAland) -- Nora Dougherty, Haylee Erickson, Ella Klusman, Aubrey Schwieso and Jalea Price each starred in wins for Glenwood, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Harlan and Maryville Monday night.
Glenwood 4 Thomas Jefferson 0
Nora Dougherty had two goals and an assist for the Rams. Molly Williams and Jaylynn Floyd had one goal each. Dougherty, Ava Scott and Hallee Lincoln assisted on goals. McKenna Koehler managed eight saves.
Lewis Central 10 Atlantic 0
Haylee Erickson (four goals, two assists), Gracie Hays (two goals, three assists) and Maya Humlicek (three assists, one goal) had big days for the Titans. Isabelle McNeal had two goals and Reagan Lea had one goal. Ava Jensen and Reese Ford assisted on goals.
St. Albert 4 Treynor 1
Ella Klusman had the hat trick for the Saintes while Lily Krohn also had a goal. Lili Denton and Olivia Gardner had one assist each.
Harlan 4 Logan-Magnolia 0
Aubrey Schwieso had two goals while Ivy Stevens and Kayla Anderson had one goal apiece.
Denison-Schleswig 5 Creston 0
No Stats Reported
Maryville 3 Benton 1
Jalea Price scored all three goals for Maryville in the win.
Savannah at Excelsior Springs
No Stats Reported
Aurora 2 Nebraska City 0
No Stats Reported
Waverly 6 Plattsmouth 0
No Stats Reported