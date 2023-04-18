(KMAland) -- Liberty Bates posted an eye-popping six goals in a dominant win for AL while St. Albert, Atlantic, Tri-Center, Thomas Jefferson, Bishop Heelan, Auburn and Conestoga also won girls soccer matches Tuesday.
St. Albert 8 Denison-Schleswig 1
Ella Klusman had two goals and three assists, Lily Krohn added two goals and 1 assists and Kirsten Piskorski had two goals. Paige Sundberg and Katelyn Hendricks had one goal each. Anna Helton and Kennedy Sanchez assisted on goals.
Atlantic 1 Des Moines North 0
No Stats Reported
Creston at Chariton
No Stats Reported
East Sac County 4 Kuemper Catholic 3
No Stats Reported
Tri-Center 4 AHSTW 0
Rachel Hundtofte had two goals while Lucy Elsener and Brooke Daughenbaugh added one apiece. Elsener, Cassidy Cunningham and Danica Hoden had assists.
Panorama 6 Logan-Magnolia 1
McKenna Witte scored on a goal assisted by Ava Worley in the loss.
Abraham Lincoln 12 Sioux City West 4
Liberty Bates had a monster night with six goals while Alli Smith had three. Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Alli Baumbach and Sylvia Stott had one goal apiece.
Martinez Rangel assisted on three AL goals while Baumbach had two. Bates, Taylor Ferguson, Aubree McCumber and Lexy Mayo added one helper apiece. Goalie Savanna Vanderwerf had seven saves and Jaynah Stokes added one.
Sioux West got two goals from Jaida Douch and one apiece from Baylee Reyes and Sawyer Wilde.
Thomas Jefferson 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Grace Strong, Demi Pane, Kendall Hosick, Rikki Wurtz and Makena Kramer had one goal apiece. Wurtz, Strong, Trinity Minor, Kendall Hosick and Lennon Simek had one assist apiece. Camryn Hosick pieced together the shutout from her goalie position.
Sioux City North 7 LeMars 0
No Stats Reported
Bishop Heelan 5 Sioux City East 0
No Stats Reported
Auburn 5 Nebraska City 3
Kenzie Womochil had two goals for Nebraska City while Brian Lopez added one in the loss.
Conestoga 3 Beatrice 0
No Stats Reported