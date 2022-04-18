(KMAland) -- Nora Dougherty and Georgia Paulson had big nights in impressive wins for Glenwood and Underwood while Abraham Lincoln continued their winning ways on Monday night.
Glenwood 4 Thomas Jefferson 0
Nora Dougherty accounted for all of Glenwood’s goals while Molly Williams assisted on two of them, and Grace Nightser posted the clean sheet from her goalie position with five saves.
Underwood 7 Tri-Center 1
Georgia Paulson scored four goals to lead the Eagles in the big win. Tieler Hull added two goals while Raegan Ward also scored.
Paulson, Hull, Ward and Hailey Stangle had assists, and Madison Ahrens managed eight saves.
Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City West 1
Hanna Schimmer, Piper McGuire, Liberty Bates and Paige Bracker were the scorers for the Lynx while Schimmer, Bates and Haylie Santon assisted on goals.
Other Area Scores
Grandview Christian 3 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 1
Maryville 4 Benton 1
Elkhorn North 8 Nebraska City 0
Waverly 6 Plattsmouth 0