(KMAland) -- Shutout wins for Atlantic, Tri-Center, TJ & Auburn highlighted an active night in KMAland girls soccer on Tuesday.
St. Albert 4 Denison-Schleswig 1
Ella Klusman had four goals, and Olivia Gardner had one assist for St. Albert in the victory.
Alicia Lopez had the only goal of the game for the Monarchs.
Kuemper Catholic 5 East Sac County 1
Karly Baumhover had two goals while Kenya Prescott, Kora Thomsen and Cate Mayhall added one each to lead Kuemper in the victory. Prescott also had one assist, and Ashlyn Badding finished with six saves in goal.
Atlantic 4 Grand View Christian 0
Jada Jensen had two goals while Paytn Harter and Kiera Nichols scored once each for Atlantic in the victory. Jeanna Kramer, Aubrey Guyer and Mattie Dvorak all had one assist apiece for the Trojans, and Edria Brummer had the clean sheet with four saves.
Tri-Center 7 AHSTW 0
Miranda and Marissa Ring and Rachel Hundtofte had two goals each while Angel Armstrong scored once to lift Tri-Center. Marissa Ring picked up three assist, and Miranda Ring and Brooke Daughenbaugh had one assist apiece.
Thomas Jefferson 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Grace Strong and Lexi Smith had two goals each while Makena Kramer added one goal for the Yellow Jackets in the win. Strong, Smith, Kaylee Driggers and Jenna Pane all had one assist apiece, and Camryn Hosick earned her fifth shutout of the season.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Sioux City East 1
Jada Newberg and Treyln White scored once each, and Brooklyn Stanley and Mia Conley posted assists for Heelan in the key win. Lauren LaFleur tallied four saves in goal.
Sioux City North 3 LeMars 1
Sydney Rexius scored twice and Alma Barrera had one goal for Sioux City North in the victory.
Other Area Scores
Chariton 3 Creston 1
Auburn 1 Nebraska City 0 (2 OT/PKs)
Beatrice 1 Conestoga 0