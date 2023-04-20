(KMAland) -- Harlan, Kuemper and Plattsmouth won via shutout, Maryville took a victory in overtime and LeMars fell in a tight battle in KMAland girls soccer on Thursday.
Harlan 4 Missouri Valley 0
Ivy Stevens had two goals while Hailey Good and Adrian Irlbeck added one apiece for the Cyclones in the shutout win.
Kuemper Catholic 10 Creston 0
No stats reported.
Unity Christian 3 LeMars 2
No stats reported.
Maryville 2 Pleasant Hill 1 — OT
Kennedy Kurz and Makayla Yaple both scored goals for Maryville in the win.
Benton at Savannah
No score reported.
Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 0
Natalya Reinarz-Mueller and Jade Moran had goals for Plattsmouth in the shutout win. Ireland Todd added an assist.