Harlan Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Harlan, Kuemper and Plattsmouth won via shutout, Maryville took a victory in overtime and LeMars fell in a tight battle in KMAland girls soccer on Thursday.

Harlan 4 Missouri Valley 0

Ivy Stevens had two goals while Hailey Good and Adrian Irlbeck added one apiece for the Cyclones in the shutout win. 

Kuemper Catholic 10 Creston 0

No stats reported.

Unity Christian 3 LeMars 2 

No stats reported.

Maryville 2 Pleasant Hill 1 — OT  

Kennedy Kurz and Makayla Yaple both scored goals for Maryville in the win. 

Benton at Savannah 

No score reported.

Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 0 

Natalya Reinarz-Mueller and Jade Moran had goals for Plattsmouth in the shutout win. Ireland Todd added an assist.

