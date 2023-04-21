(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Logan-Magnolia picked up shutout wins while Bishop Heelan Catholic and Conestoga were also winners in KMAland Girls Soccer on Friday.
Lewis Central 4 Glenwood 0
Gracie Hays and Haylee Erickson had two goals and one assist each, and Maya Humlicek added two assists for the Titans in the win.
Logan-Magnolia 3 Atlantic 0
Zoe Heim had two goals to lead Logan-Magnolia in the shutout win. Jada Cohn pitched in one goal, and Brooklyn Lally had one assist. Abby Leonard added two saves and the clean sheet in goal.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Spencer 0
No stats reported.
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
No score reported.
Conestoga 2 Platteview 1 — 2 OT/PKs
No stats reported.