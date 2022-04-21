(KMAland) -- Lewis Central rolled past Atlantic, Tri-Center held off Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley and Plattsmouth blanked Auburn in Thursday’s KMAland girls soccer action.
Lewis Central 11 Atlantic 1
Aubrey Guyer contributed Atlantic’s only goal.
Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Underwood’s strong week continued with a dominant win. Tieler Hull, Lola Paulson and Madison Ehrens had two goals each while Georgia Paulson, Hollie Larson, Avery Honan and Kendra Kuck also scored.
Raegan Ward, Georgia Paulson, Ava Brensel, Lola Paulson, Cassidy Cunningham and Leslie Morales-Foote assisted on the goals. Ehrens and Honan had two saves apiece from the goalie’s box.
Tri-Center 4 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3
Quincey Schneckloth had two goals for Tri-Center while Miranda Ring also found the net. Annika Phillippi, Bethany Speichinger and Bella Munoz scored for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley, and Munoz had an assist on Phillippi’s goal.
LeMars 3 Unity Christian 1
Zoe Wittkop had two goals for LeMars while Sarah Brown scored the other.
Plattsmouth 4 Auburn 0
Ireland Todd scored all four goals for the Blue Devils while Betsy Barr, Ciara Whitley and Sara Konkler assisted.
Other Area Scores
Harlan 2 Missouri Valley 0
Kuemper Catholic 2 Creston 0
Sioux City East 11 Storm Lake 1
Conestoga 2 York 1