(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln went 1-1 and Plattsmouth advanced in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament to highlight KMAland girls soccer on Saturday.
Abraham Lincoln 1 Southeast Polk 0
Liberty Bates scored one goal on an assist by Jazmin Martinez Rangel while Savanna Vanderwerf had 13 saves and the clean sheet.
Dowling Catholic 3 Abraham Lincoln 1
Alli Baumbach had the lone Abraham Lincoln goal in the defeat. Liberty Bates added an assist, and Savanna Vanderwerf finished with 11 saves.
WDM Valley 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
No stats to report.
WDM Valley 10 Sioux City North 1
No stats reported.
Plattsmouth 4 Nebraska City 1 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Ireland Todd had two goals while Natalya Reinarz-Mueller and Sara Konkler also scored once for Plattsmouth. Todd also had one assist in the win.