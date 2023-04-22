Plattsmouth Blue Devils

(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln went 1-1 and Plattsmouth advanced in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament to highlight KMAland girls soccer on Saturday.

Abraham Lincoln 1 Southeast Polk 0  

Liberty Bates scored one goal on an assist by Jazmin Martinez Rangel while Savanna Vanderwerf had 13 saves and the clean sheet.

Dowling Catholic 3 Abraham Lincoln 1 

Alli Baumbach had the lone Abraham Lincoln goal in the defeat. Liberty Bates added an assist, and Savanna Vanderwerf finished with 11 saves. 

WDM Valley 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 

No stats to report.

WDM Valley 10 Sioux City North 1 

No stats reported.

Plattsmouth 4 Nebraska City 1 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament) 

Ireland Todd had two goals while Natalya Reinarz-Mueller and Sara Konkler also scored once for Plattsmouth. Todd also had one assist in the win.

