(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Atlantic and Lewis Central were among the many KMAland girls soccer teams that recorded shutout wins on Friday night.
Glenwood 7 Denison-Schleswig 0
Nora Dougherty scored an astounding five goals while Ava Scott and Molly Williams also found the net.
Dougherty, Williams, Hallee Lincoln and Lydia Fuoss had one assist each.
Atlantic 6 Logan-Magnolia 0
Jada Jensen had a hat trick while Dayna Dreager, Irelyn Gundy and Aubrey Guyer also scored, and Guyer had two assists.
Edria Brummer managed four saves in the clean-sheet performance.
Lewis Central 10 Harlan 0
Hana Daoudi had four goals, Gracie Hays added three, Haylee Erickson scored twice and Reagan Lea managed one winner.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 9 Creston 0
Bella Munoz had four goals and three assists while Bethany Speichinger scored three times, and Beth Belden and Kamryn Nourse added one winner each. Speichinger also had two assists.
Sioux City West 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Bella Leon and Adriel Schultzen had two goals each while Alondra Zermeno and Gabby Wagner also scored. Emma Smallcomb assisted on four winners while Zermeno and Leon also had helpers.
Other Area Scores
MISSING: Grand View Christian at AHSTW
Platteview 5 Conestoga 0