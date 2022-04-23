(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln and Bishop Heelan each posted 2-0 days in tournament action on Saturday.
Check out the full KMAland girls soccer rundown below.
Thomas Jefferson Invitational
Abraham Lincoln 2 Millard North 0 (G)
Hanna Schimmer scored both goals for AL while Abby Evers and Piper McGuire assisted, and Savanna Vanderwerf managed four saves.
Abraham Lincoln 8 Elkhorn 1
Hanna Schimmer sparked AL’s win with five goals while Liberty Bates had two. The combo also had two assists each, and Piper McGuire handed out an assist.
Savanna Vanderwerf had two saves in the dominant win.
Bellevue West 3 Thomas Jefferson 1 (G)
The Yellow Jackets’ only goal came on a free kick from Grace Strong. Camryn Hosick managed 11 saves from her goalie position.
Omaha Northwest 2 Thomas Jefferson 1 (G)
Lexi Smith scored TJ’s only goal while Camryn Hosick assisted.
ADM Tournament
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Gilbert 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 ADM 0
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Plattsmouth 1 Nebraska City 0
Ireland Todd tallied a second-half goal on an assist from Jade Moran that proved to be the difference maker in Plattsmouth’s win.
Other
Auburn 3 Crete 2 – PKs