(KMAland) -- St. Albert beat Tri-Center in OT, Harlan, Kuemper and Lo-Ma won via shutout and Missouri Valley grabbed a WIC win in KMAland girls soccer on Monday.
St. Albert 2 Tri-Center 1 — OT
Ella Klusman had two goals for St. Albert, which won their fifth consecutive match. Lily Krohn passed out one assist in the loss.
Lucy Elsener had the only goal of the game for Tri-Center, finding the net on an assist by Brooke Daughenbaugh.
Harlan 5 Denison-Schleswig 0
Kayla Anderson and Aubrey Schwieso had two goals each, and Carly Torneten added one goal for the Cyclones in the win.
Kuemper Catholic 6 Carroll 0
Cate Mayhall scored five goals for Kuemper Catholic in the dominant win.
Logan-Magnolia 2 Greene County 0
Bella Rosengren had two goals for Logan-Magnolia. Brooklyn Lally and McKenna Witte had one assist apiece, and Abby Leonard had the clean sheet in goal fro the Panthers.
Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 1
Devon Koyle had two goals and two assists while Sophie Caniglia added two goals and one assist for Missouri Valley in the win. Claire Myler added an assist, and Alexis Hernandez posted four saves in goal.
Spencer 10 Sioux City West 0
No stats to report.
Ralston 2 Plattsmouth 1 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament Semifinal)
Ireland Todd scored the only goal for Plattsmouth on an assist from Jade Moran.
Schuyler 4 Auburn 3 — OT
No stats reported.