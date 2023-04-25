(KMAland) -- Nora Dougherty, Gracie Hays, Ella Klusman, Aubrey Schwieso and Jaida Douch had big games for their respective teams in wins on Tuesday.
Glenwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 0
Nora Dougherty had a monster day with five goals. Molly Williams also found the back of the net. Williams, Jaylynn Floyd, Hadley Carman and Alaina Meads assisted on goals for the Rams.
Lewis Central 12 Creston 0
Gracie Hays and Haylee Erickson had big days for the Titans. Hays had four goals and three assists while Erickson accounted for three goals and an assist. Regan Lea managed two goals and two assists. Tyler Tingley scored one goal and handed out two assists. Reese Ford and Maya Humlicek had one goal apiece, and Kayla Allen added an assist.
St. Albert 4 Atlantic 0
Ella Klusman managed a hat trick while Kirsten Piskorski also had a goal. Paige Sundberg and Lily Krohn assisted on goals, and Sophie Sheffield managed the clean sheet.
Harlan 3 Underwood 2
Aubrey Schwieso had all three goals for Harlan in the win.
Abraham Lincoln 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
Liberty Bates and Aubree McCumber tallied goals for AL while Alli Smith had assists on both winners. Savanna Vanderwerf managed one save.
Sioux City East 1 Sioux City North 0
Alaina Nolasco scored the only goal while Kianna Ver Steeg had the clean sheet.
Sioux City West 10 LeMars 1
Jaida Douch had four goals and an assist in the win. Baylee Reyes and Alondra Zermeno, each added two goals. Jaycee Smith and Emily Vargas accounted for two goals apiece.
Vargas had three assists while Brooklynn James and Angela Zermeno added one assist apiece.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Treylyn White and Jada Newberg had three goals apiece while Newberg added two assists. Lauryn Peck and Reese Bleeker each scored once. Peck and Brooklyn Stanley had assists, and Lauren LaFleur managed two save.
St. Pius X 4 Maryville 0
No Stats Reported