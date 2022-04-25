(KMAland) -- Tri-Center posted a quality win over St. Albert, Harlan blanked East Sac County, Kuemper beat their crosstown foe and Logan-Magnolia made school history in Monday’s KMAland girls soccer action.
Tri-Center 4 St. Albert 1
Marissa Ring recorded a hat trick while sister Miranda assisted on two goals. Alexis Flaharty added one goal while Brooke Daughenbaugh had an assist.
Harlan 10 East Sac County 0
Kayla Anderson had three goals for the Cyclones while Ivy Stephens added two winners. Aubrey Schwieso, Makayla Burchett, Adrian Irlbeck, Hailey Good and Brynn Klaassen also scored.
Kuemper Catholic 3 Carroll 2
Cate Mayhall and Karly Baumhover were scorers for the Knights while Mayhall assisted on a goal, and goalkeeper Ashlyn Badding managed 10 saves.
Missouri Valley 2 AHSTW 0
Sophie Caniglia scored both goals for Missouri Valley while Brooklyn Lange and Devon Koyle assisted.
Logan-Magnolia 4 Greene County 1
Zoe Heim, Ava Worley, Brooklyn Lally and McKenna Witte scored goals in Logan-Magnolia’s first-ever home win in school history.
Other Area Scores
Sioux City North 3 Denison-Schleswig 2
Van Meter 9 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1
Spencer 2 Sioux City West 0
Trailblazer Conference Tournament: Platteview 8 Plattsmouth 0
MISSING: Conestoga at Concordia