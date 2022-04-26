(KMAland) -- Tri-Center, Abraham Lincoln, Underwood, Lewis Central and Bishop Heelan posted shutout wins on Tuesday.
Check out the full KMAland girls soccer rundown below.
Tri-Center 5 Denison-Schleswig 0
Miranda Ring scored three goals while Marissa Ring and Rachel Hundtofte also found the net for Tri-Center.
The Ring sisters also recorded two assists apiece while Hundtofte had one.
Amy Estrada had 13 saves for Denison.
Underwood 4 Harlan 0
Tieler Hull, Lola Paulson, Georgia Paulson and Cassidy Cunningham were the scorers for the Eagles while Hull added two assists. Goalie Madison Ehrens had five saves in the clean sheet.
St. Albert 5 Atlantic 2
Ella Klusman had four goals for St. Albert while Olivia Gardner also found the net, and Tyler Tingley had one assist.
Jada Jensen and Quinn Grubbs scored one goal apiece for Atlantic.
Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 0
Hanna Schimmer had three goals and an assist, Abby Evers recorded two goals and a helper while Paige Bracker and Liberty Bates also scored goals. Bracker passed out two assists while Lexy Mayo also aided in a goal.
AL goalie Savanna Vanderwerf had three saves.
Sioux City West 4 LeMars 2
Athei Malueth and Sarah Brown scored for LeMars in the loss.
St. Pius X 3 Maryville 1
Cleo Johnson recorded Maryville’s only goal in the loss.
Other Area Scores
Lewis Central 14 Creston 0
Bishop Heelan 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
MISSING: Sioux City East at Sioux City North
Trailblazer Conference Tournament (3rd Place): Beatrice 1 Plattsmouth 0
Schuyler 6 Auburn 1