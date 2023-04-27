(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Underwood, Bishop Heelan, Treynor, Maryville and Missouri Valley were winners in Thursday’s KMAland girls soccer action.
Glenwood 4 Harlan 1
Nora Dougherty had a hat trick while Molly Williams also added a goal. Williams, Dougherty and Lydia Fouss assisted on goals. Goalie Audrey Nieman had three saves.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Lewis Central 0
Trelyn White had two goals and one assist while Jada Newberg also added two goals. Lauryn Peck also found the back of the net. Addison Kuehl had two assists, and Lauren LaFleur managed five saves.
Underwood 3 Tri-Center 0
No Stats Reported
Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 3
No Stats Reported
Treynor 4 Logan-Magnolia 0
Jozie Lewis, Karlie Miller, Ellie Kinsella and Morgan Brown had goals for Treynor in the win.
Maryville 3 Harrisonville 2
Jersey Ingram had two goals while Kennedy Kurz added one winner for the Spoofhounds.
Lutheran KC 8 Savannah 1
No Stats Reported
Conestoga 7 Auburn 0
No Stats Reported
Beatrice 1 Plattsmouth 0
No Stats Reported