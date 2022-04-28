(KMAland) -- LC picked up an impressive win, Glenwood handled St. Albert, Treynor, Missouri Valley, SC West and Conestoga were also winners in KMAland girls soccer.
Glenwood 8 St. Albert 2
Nora Dougherty scored a hat trick to lead Glenwood in the win. Alaina Meads added two goals, and Ashley Aust, Jaylynn Floyd and Ryley Nebel all scored once each. Dougherty added two assists while Meads, Floyd and Ava Scott added one assist each.
Ella Klusman and Kirsten Piskorski had one goal each for St. Albert.
Lewis Central 3 Elkhorn 2
Hana Daoudi had two goals while Reagan Lea also scored once to lift Lewis Central in the win. Haylee Erickson and Maya Humlicek had one assist each, and Jemi Cornelison finished with five saves in goal.
Sioux City West 6 Denison-Schleswig 0
Adriel Schultzen had a hat trick and two assists for Sioux City West in the victory. Emma Smallcomb added two goals, Gabby Wagner scored once and Daniela Raya passed out two assists.
Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Peyton Scott and Clara Teigland scored three goals each for Treynor in the win. Rachel Kinsella added two goals, and Sadie Schaaf and Jozie Lewis had one goal apiece. Teigland also had two assists while Schaaf and Lewis had one helper each.
Missouri Valley 5 AHSTW 1
Sophie Caniglia had a hat trick while Jessica McIllnay and Bridget Kean scored once each for Missouri Valley in the win. Caniglia, Brooklyn Lange, Sophie Messerschmidt and Bailey Koyle all had assists for the Big Reds.
Other Area Scores
Panorama 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
Harrisonville 2 Maryville 1