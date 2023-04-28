(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson posted shutout wins while Sioux City North was also a winner in KMAland girls soccer on Friday.
St. Albert 7 Creston 0
Ella Klusman had a huge night with five goals while Lily Krohn added one goal and one assist for St. Albert in the shutout win. Landry Miller had a goal, Kennedy Sanchez added an assist and Sophie Sheffield and Missy Evezic combined on the clean sheet in goal.
Denison-Schleswig 3 Storm Lake 0
Dehisy Lopez, Libby Leon and Leigha Brungardt all scored goals for Denison-Schleswig in the shutout win.
Sioux City North 4 Tri-Center 1
Sydney Rexius had two goals and Hannah Mogensen had one for Sioux City North, which also scored on a Tri-Center own goal.
Cassidy Cunningham scored the only goal of the game for Tri-Center on an assist from Lucy Elsener.
Abraham Lincoln 8 Treynor 0
Alli Baumbach had a hat trick while Liberty Bates scored twice and Taylor Ferguson, Alli Smith and Kenzie Kvammen had one goal each. Jazmin Martinez Rangel had a trio of assists, and Ferguson and Bates also had one assist. Savanna Vanderwerf had the clean sheet in goal and posted three saves.
Thomas Jefferson 3 Logan-Magnolia 0
Makena Kramer, Lauryn Gwennap and Taelin Minor all scored goals, and Jenna Pane and Kaylee Driggers had assists for Thomas Jefferson. Camryn Hosick posted four saves and the shutout in goal for the Yellow Jackets.
West Sioux 7 LeMars 0
No stats to report.