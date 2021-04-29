(KMAland) -- Glenwood, LC, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Maryville & Conestoga won in KMAland girls soccer on Thursday.
Glenwood 2 St. Albert 1
Nora Dougherty scored both goals, including one on an assist from Larissa Pelley, to lead Glenwood. Grace Nightser was the winner in goal with four saves.
St. Albert’s only goal was scored by Makenna Shepard.
Lewis Central 3 Elkhorn 2
Haley Bach, Gracice Hays and Hannah Estrada all scored for Lewis Central while Hays and Estrada had one assist apiece. Hannah Lucy tallied eight saves in goal for the Titans.
Tri-Center 9 Riverside 0
Miranda Ring posted a hat trick while Annaliese Points had two goals and Tatum Carlson, Marissa Ring, Abby Schuett and Cassidy Cunningham scored one time apiece. Marissa Ring tallied three assists, Frankie Munch and Abby Stamp had two helpers each and Bella Poorker and Preslie Arbaugh had one assist apiece.
Missouri Valley 2 AHSTW 1— OT
Brooklyn Lange and Sophia Caniglia scored goals for Missouri Valley while Ella Myler had one assist.
Claire Denning scored the lone AHSTW goal.
Treynor 10 Panorama 0
Clara Teigland had five goals and three assists to lead Treynor in the win. Payton Scott posted a hat trick and an assist, and Alyssa Kellar and Jozie Lewis all had one goal each. Callie Copperstone had the clean sheet and one save in goal.
Sioux City North 10 Fort Dodge 0
Brianna Marchand had three goals to lead Sioux City North in the shutout victory. Sedrena Phillips, Rachel Noble, Stella Kuehl, Brooklyn Schrock, Gwen Patterson, Emma Gross and Elena Guevara also scored once for the Stars.
