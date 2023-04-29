(KMAland) -- Glenwood & LC won high-scoring battles, Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper Catholic took tournaments, Treynor & Lo-Ma grabbed wins & Conestoga & Plattsmouth advanced in postseason play to highlight KMAland girls soccer on Saturday.
Glenwood 5 Maryville 3
Molly Williams had two goals while Nora Dougherty and Faith Weber added one each for Glenwood in the win. Nora Dougherty also had two assists, and Brielle Allmon had one helper.
Lewis Central 4 Sioux City East 3
Gracie Hays, Haylee Erickson, Reagan Lea and Maya Humlicek all scored one goal each for Lewis Central in the win. Hays and Erickson also had one assist apiece.
Alex Flattery had all three goals for Sioux City East in the defeat.
Denison-Schleswig 1 East Sac County 0 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)
No stats reported.
Logan-Magnolia 8 Carroll 0 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)
McKenna Witte, Jada Cohn and Bella Rosengren all had two goals each, and Brooklyn Lally and Nancy Bowman also scored once for Logan-Magnolia in the shutout win. Savannah Guyett and Ava Worley had one assist each, and Abby Leonard tallied seven saves and the clean sheet.
Denison-Schleswig 3 Logan-Magnolia 0 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)
No stats reported.
Treynor 2 Sioux City North 1 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)
Gabby Blanchard scored both goals for Treynor in the win.
Hannah Mogensen scored the only goal of the game for Sioux City North.
Gilbert 8 Treynor 0 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)
No stats to report.
Panorama 2 Sioux City North 0 (Denison-Schleswig Tournament)
No stats to report.
Kuemper Catholic 4 West Central Valley 2 (Boone Tournament)
Cierra Pudenz scored twice while McKenna Blum had one goal in the win for the Knights.
Kuemper Catholic 3 Boone 2 (Boone Tournament)
Cate Mayhall scored three goals for Kuemper Catholic, which clinched the tournament championship with the win.
Conestoga 9 Nebraska City 1 (Nebraska Class B Subdistrict First Round)
No stats reported.
Plattsmouth 4 Auburn 0 (Nebraska Class B Subdistrict First Round)
Natalya Reinarz-Mueller had two goals while Ireland Todd and Ciara Whitley both struck once. Sara Konkler added two assists, and Todd also assisted on one goal for the Blue Devils.