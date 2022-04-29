(KMAland) -- Harlan won via penalty kicks, Treynor, T-C and LC rolled and Sergeant Bluff-Luton won via shutout in KMAland girls soccer on Friday.
Harlan 1 Atlantic 0 (2 OT/PKs)
Harlan won the shootout 3-2, getting makes from Aubrey Schweiso, Kayla Anderson and Raegen Wicks.
Lewis Central 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Hana Daoudi and Gracie Hays scored three goals and added two assists for Lewis Central in the win. Abby VonWeihe, Reagan Lea, Maya Humlicek and Reese Ford all added one goal apiece, and Haylee Erickson finished with an assist. Jemi Cornelison finished with a shutout in goal for the Titans.
Treynor 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Clara Teigland had a monster performance with six goals and four assists while Peyton Scott added four goals and one assist. Sadie Schaaf, Morgan Brown and Cali Bach added one assist each, and Harlie Sauser (3 saves) and Andyn White (1 save) combined on the shutout.
Tri-Center 9 AHSTW 0
Marissa Ring had four goals and two assists while Miranda Ring added a hat trick and an assist for Tri-Center in the shutout win. Angel Armstrong and Cienna Sorensen added one goal each, Brooke Daughenbaugh and Rachel Hundtofte chipped in two assists apiece and Armstrong also had one assist.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Dani Rodriguez scored twice, Sadee Streck and Olivia Ruskamp found the net once and Ryley Fitzgerald posted the clean sheet for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Other Area Scores
Centerville 4 Creston 0