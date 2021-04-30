Abraham Lincoln Lynx

(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln, Atlantic and Kuemper Catholic were winners in Friday's KMAland girls soccer slate. 

Abraham Lincoln 2 Tri-Center 1 

Hanna Schimmer led the Lynx to victory with a golden goal. It was her second goal of the evening. Piper McGuire assisted on both goals. Savanna Vanderwerf had four saves. Cassidy Cunningham scored T-C's only goal. 

Atlantic 2 Harlan 0 

Aubrey Guyer and Jada Jensen each posted one goal and one assist. Edria Brummer had eight saves. 

KMAland Girls Soccer Scoreboard (4/30)

Atlantic 2 Harlan 0

Creston at Riverside

Kuemper Catholic 10 Logan-Magnolia 0 

Abraham Lincoln 2 Tri-Center 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.