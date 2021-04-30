(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln, Atlantic and Kuemper Catholic were winners in Friday's KMAland girls soccer slate.
Abraham Lincoln 2 Tri-Center 1
Hanna Schimmer led the Lynx to victory with a golden goal. It was her second goal of the evening. Piper McGuire assisted on both goals. Savanna Vanderwerf had four saves. Cassidy Cunningham scored T-C's only goal.
Atlantic 2 Harlan 0
Aubrey Guyer and Jada Jensen each posted one goal and one assist. Edria Brummer had eight saves.
KMAland Girls Soccer Scoreboard (4/30)
Creston at Riverside
Kuemper Catholic 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
