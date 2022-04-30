Denison-Schleswig Monarchs Logo

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig went 2-0 and Kuemper Catholic went 1-0 in KMAland girls soccer action on Saturday.

D-S TOURNAMENT: Denison-Schleswig 3 Logan-Magnolia 1

Whitlee Auen scored all three goals for Denison-Schleswig in the win.

D-S TOURNAMENT: Denison-Schleswig 3 Carroll 1 

Daisy Merihda scored twice and Paulina Baeza added one goal of her own for the Monarchs.

BOONE TOURNAMENT: Kuemper Catholic 3 Boone 1 

Cate Mayhall scored twice for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Kora Thomsen added one assist. The rest of the tournament was canceled due to weather.

