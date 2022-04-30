(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig went 2-0 and Kuemper Catholic went 1-0 in KMAland girls soccer action on Saturday.
D-S TOURNAMENT: Denison-Schleswig 3 Logan-Magnolia 1
Whitlee Auen scored all three goals for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
D-S TOURNAMENT: Denison-Schleswig 3 Carroll 1
Daisy Merihda scored twice and Paulina Baeza added one goal of her own for the Monarchs.
BOONE TOURNAMENT: Kuemper Catholic 3 Boone 1
Cate Mayhall scored twice for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Kora Thomsen added one assist. The rest of the tournament was canceled due to weather.