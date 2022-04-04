(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Atlantic, St. Albert, LC & Underwood posted shutouts, Tri-Center doubled up Treynor in a big win, NV/WCV nabbed a victory and more from Monday in KMAland girls soccer.
Glenwood 2 Harlan 0
Nora Dougherty scored both goals for Glenwood in the shutout win. Faith Weber added an assist, and Grace Nightser posted the shutout in goal for the Rams.
Atlantic 2 Kuemper Catholic 0
Lindsey Eblen and Jada Jensen scored one goal each, and Eva Steffensen had an assist for Atlantic in the win. Edria Brummer earned the shutout with four saves in goal.
Ashlyn Badding had a strong night in goal with eight saves for Kuemper.
St. Albert 6 Creston 0
Tyler Tingley had two goals and an assist, and Olivia Gardner pitched in two goals for St. Albert. Kennedy Sanchez and Kirsten Piskorski also scored one goal apiece for the Saintes. Lily Krohn chipped in an assist.
Lewis Central 8 Denison-Schleswig 0
Hana Daoudi had four goals and Gracie Hays finished with two to lead Lewis Central. Haylee Erickson and Maya Humlicek also had one goal each, and Jo Coleman, Makenzie Stephens, Dakota Knoble and Reagan Lea finished with one assist apiece. Jemi Cornelison had the shutout in goal for the Titans.
Tri-Center 6 Treynor 3
Miranda Ring had a hat trick, Quincey Schneckloth scored twice and Marissa Ring also found the net for Tri-Center in the win. Brooke Daughenbaugh posted two assists, and Rachel Hundtofte had one assist.
Peyton Scott, Maili McKern and Anna Fleming all scored once each for Treynor in the loss. Scott, Jozie Lewis and Clara Teigland pitched in one assist each, and Mackenzie Emmert finished with seven saves in goal.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 AHSTW 1
Bethany Speichinger and Bella Munoz scored twice each for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley. Beth Belden was credited with three assists in the win.
Madison Eckmann had the only goal of the game for AHSTW in the defeat. Bella Canada finished with 15 saves in goal.
Other Area Scores
Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0
Sioux City East 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sioux City West 5 Sioux City North 4 (2 OT/PKs)