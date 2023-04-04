(KMAland) -- Treynor got a big overtime win over Tri-Center, Heelan edged AL in a shootout and LC, Atlantic, Lo-Ma & LeMars were also area winners in KMAland girls soccer on Tuesday.
Lewis Central def. Kuemper Catholic
No stats reported.
Atlantic 5 Missouri Valley 3
Jada Jensen had three goals for Atlantic while Aubrey Guyer and Dayna Dreager also struck once each for the Trojans. Edria Brummer added eight saves in goal.
Logan-Magnolia 2 East Sac County 1
Zoe Heim and Bella Rosengren both had goals for Logan-Magnolia in the win. McKenna Witte had an assist for the Panthers.
Treynor 3 Tri-Center 2 — OT
Cassidy Cunningham had two goals for Tri-Center in the defeat. Danica Hoden and Angel Armstrong both had assists for the Trojans.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Abraham Lincoln 1 OT/PKs (Heelan won in PKs 3-1)
Heelan’s Brooklyn Stanley scored her team’s lone regulation goal while Abraham Lincoln’s Taylor Ferguson found the net. Savanna Vanderwerf had 12 saves in goal and an assist for the Lynx.
LeMars 3 Thomas Jefferson 2
Zoe Wittkop had all three goals for LeMars in the win.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Unity Christian
No score reported.
Maryville vs. Smithville
No score reported.
Blair 5 Plattsmouth 0
No stats to report.