Treynor Cardinals

(KMAland) -- Treynor got a big overtime win over Tri-Center, Heelan edged AL in a shootout and LC, Atlantic, Lo-Ma & LeMars were also area winners in KMAland girls soccer on Tuesday.

Lewis Central def. Kuemper Catholic 

No stats reported.

Atlantic 5 Missouri Valley 3 

Jada Jensen had three goals for Atlantic while Aubrey Guyer and Dayna Dreager also struck once each for the Trojans. Edria Brummer added eight saves in goal.

Logan-Magnolia 2 East Sac County 1 

Zoe Heim and Bella Rosengren both had goals for Logan-Magnolia in the win. McKenna Witte had an assist for the Panthers.

Treynor 3 Tri-Center 2 — OT 

Cassidy Cunningham had two goals for Tri-Center in the defeat. Danica Hoden and Angel Armstrong both had assists for the Trojans.

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Abraham Lincoln 1 OT/PKs (Heelan won in PKs 3-1) 

Heelan’s Brooklyn Stanley scored her team’s lone regulation goal while Abraham Lincoln’s Taylor Ferguson found the net. Savanna Vanderwerf had 12 saves in goal and an assist for the Lynx.

LeMars 3 Thomas Jefferson 2

Zoe Wittkop had all three goals for LeMars in the win. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Unity Christian  

No score reported.

Maryville vs. Smithville 

No score reported.

Blair 5 Plattsmouth 0 

No stats to report.

