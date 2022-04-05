(KMAland) -- AL picked up a huge win over Heelan, TJ nabbed an MRC win of their own, Atlantic snagged another shutout and more from KMAland girls soccer on Tuesday.
Atlantic 7 Missouri Valley 0
Jada Jensen had a hat trick, and Lindsey Eblen and Aubrey Guyer scored twice each for Atlantic in the win. Edria Brummer posted a shutout for the Trojans.
East Sac County 2 Logan-Magnolia 1
Zoe Heim scored the Logan-Magnolia goal in the loss.
Thomas Jefferson 2 LeMars 0
Lexi Smith and Grace Strong had goals for Thomas Jefferson in the win. Strong added an assist, and Camryn Hosick had the clean sheet in goal.
Abraham Lincoln 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Hanna Schimmer scored on an assist from Liberty Bates to make for the only goal of the contest. Savanna Vanderwerf had three saves and finished with the shutout for the Lynx.
Lauren LaFleur had seven saves and gave up just one goal for Heelan.
Unity Christian 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Dani Rodriguez had the only goal of the game for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Pleasant Hill 4 Maryville 2
Kennedy Kurz had both goals for Maryville in the loss.
Other Area Scores
Blair 10 Plattsmouth 0
Conestoga 2 Seward 1