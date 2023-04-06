(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln took down Glenwood, Tri-Center edged Atlantic and Creston, LeMars and Conestoga were also in action in KMAland girls soccer on Thursday.
Abraham Lincoln 3 Glenwood 1
Taylor Ferguson scored twice and Liberty Bates found the net once for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Kenzie Kvammen and Alli Baumbach also posted assists, and Savanna Vanderwerf had nine saves in goal.
Glenwood’s lone goal came from Molly Williams on an assist from Nora Dougherty.
Tri-Center 3 Atlantic 2
Rachel Hundtofte scored twice, Cassidy Cunningham added a goal of her own and Brooke Daughenbaugh had one assist for Tri-Center in the win.
Jada Jensen and Dayna Dreager both scored for Atlantic. Quinn Grubbs and Maddie Richter added assists, and Edria Brummer finished with nine saves.
Knoxville 12 Creston 2
No stats reported.
Spirit Lake 3 LeMars 2
Zoe Wittkop had both LeMars goals while Lexi Hurd grabbed seven saves in the Bulldogs defeat.
Auburn at Beatrice
No score reported.
Omaha Concordia 6 Conestoga 0
No stats to report.