Treynor Cardinals

(KMAland) -- Treynor pitched a shutout while Harlan, LC, Auburn and Conestoga were also in action on Friday in KMAland girls soccer action.

Treynor 9 Missouri Valley 0 

Peyton Scott had three goals and two assists, and Clara Teigland added three goals and four assists for Treynor in the dominant win. Sadie Schaaf added a goal and an assist, and Maili McKern and Allie Houser each scored once for the Cardinals.

Other Area Scores

Panorama 1 Harlan 0

Skutt Catholic 3 Lewis Central 0

Beatrice 2 Auburn 1

Roncalli Catholic 4 Conesotga 1

