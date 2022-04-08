(KMAland) -- Treynor pitched a shutout while Harlan, LC, Auburn and Conestoga were also in action on Friday in KMAland girls soccer action.
Treynor 9 Missouri Valley 0
Peyton Scott had three goals and two assists, and Clara Teigland added three goals and four assists for Treynor in the dominant win. Sadie Schaaf added a goal and an assist, and Maili McKern and Allie Houser each scored once for the Cardinals.
Other Area Scores
Panorama 1 Harlan 0
Skutt Catholic 3 Lewis Central 0
Beatrice 2 Auburn 1
Roncalli Catholic 4 Conesotga 1