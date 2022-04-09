(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson, Plattsmouth and Sioux City North went 2-0 while LC, Underwood, Treynor and St. Albert also picked up one win apiece in KMAland girls soccer on Saturday.
Check out the full rundown below.
Lewis Central 3 Tri-Center 1
Hana Daoudi had two goals and an assist, and Reese Ford added a goal of her own for Lewis Central in the win. Gracie Hays tallied two assists for the Titans.
Tri-Center’s Miranda Ring had one goal on an assist by Quincey Schneckloth.
Thomas Jefferson 3 Des Moines East 0
Makena Kramer had two goals and Grace Strong scored on a PK to lift Thomas Jefferson to the win. Regan Gant and Braelyn Keesee finished with one assist each.
Dallas Center-Grimes 4 Treynor 2
Peyton Scott and Clara Teigland had one goal and one assist each for Treynor in the loss. Mackenzie Emmert had nine saves in goal for the Cardinals.
Van Meter 2 Tri-Center 1
Miranda Ring had another goal for Tri-Center, scoring on an assist from sister Marissa Ring.
South Sioux City 5 St. Albert 3
Ella Klusman had two goals and an assists, and Kirsten Piskorski had one goal of her own. Olivia Gardner pitched in one assist.
Urbandale 2 Glenwood 1
Nora Dougherty scored the only goal of the game for Glenwood.
St. Albert 7 AHSTW 1
Ella Klusman and Lily Krohn had two goals each, and Kirsten Piskorski, Paige Sundberg and Janet Delgado all found the net once each. Klusman and Piskorski also had one assist apiece.
WDM Valley 2 Abraham Lincoln 1 (OT)
Paige Bracker scored AL’s only goal on a free kick while Savanna Vanderwerf had a strong game in goal with 13 saves.
Thomas Jefferson 1 Urbandale 0 (2 OT/PKs)
Makena Kramer, Lexi Smith, Taryn Gant, Trinity Minor and Grace Strong all scored in the shootout for the Yellow Jackets, which got 23 saves from Camryn Hosick on the day.
Treynor 2 Southeast Polk 0
Clara Teigland had another one-goal, one-assist performance to lead Treynor in the victory. Peyton Scott added a goal, and Sadie Schaaf pitched in an assist. Mackenzie Emmert had 11 saves in goal.
Plattsmouth 3 Crete 0
Ireland Todd had two goals and an assist while Maggie Barr added a goal and Sara Kinkier had two assists for the Blue Devils in the win.
Plattsmouth 1 Beatrice 0 (2 OT/PKs)
Plattsmouth picked up the penalty kick shootout win, 6-5, after eight shooters.
Other Area Scores
Underwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 0
Sioux City North 5 AHSTW 0
WDM Valley 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Urbandale 2 Glenwood 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 8 Glenwood 0
Scotus Catholic 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Spencer 3 Underwood 2