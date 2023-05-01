(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia won the battle of Harrison County in a thriller, Glenwood shut out Sioux City East, LC grabbed an in-city win and Harlan, Kuemper, Underwood and SC North were other KMAland girls soccer winners on Monday.
Glenwood 4 Sioux City East 0
Nora Dougherty scored twice and had one assist while Faith Weber scored one goal for Glenwood in the win. Molly Williams and Alaina Meads also had one assist apiece, and Audrey Nieman had 15 saves and the clean sheet in goal.
Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 1
Haylee Erickson finished with two goals, Gracie Hays added one goal and one assist and Isabel McNeal posted three assists and one goal for Lewis Central in the win.
Harlan 2 East Sac County 1
Kayla Anderson and Ivy Stevens had one goal each for Harlan in the victory.
West Central Valley 3 Atlantic 1
Lindley Eblen had one goal for Atlantic in the defeat.
Kuemper Catholic 2 Denison-Schleswig 0
Lauren Boell had both goals for Kuemper Catholic in the shutout win.
Logan-Magnolia 5 Missouri Valley 4 — 2 OT/PKs
Macie Bertelsen, Savannah Guyett, Jada Cohn, Brooklyn Lally and Ava Worley all scored one goal each for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Cohn added an assist for the Panthers in the thrilling win.
Underwood 2 Van Meter 1
Georgia Paulson scored both goals while Haley Stangl had both assists for Underwood in the win.
Sioux City North 5 Sioux City West 2
Sydney Rexius had two goals while Naydia Ybarra, Stella Kuehl and Hannah Mogensen all scored once each for Sioux City North in the win.
Jaida Douch had one goal for Sioux City West, which also scored on an own goal by North.