(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won a thrilling match with Glenwood, Lilly Krohn led St. Albert to victory and Abraham Lincoln clinched a share of the MRC in dominant fashion on Tuesday.
Find the full KMAland girls soccer rundown below.
Lewis Central 2 Glenwood 1
Nora Dougherty scored Glenwood’s only goal on an assist from Hallee Lincolni while goalie Grace Nightser managed 18 saves in the heartbreaking loss.
St. Albert 6 Logan-Magnolia 2
Lilly Krohn had the hat trick for the Saintes while Ella Klusman found the net twice. Mallory Daley tallied a goal and an assist, and Anna Helton had a helper.
Denison-Schleswig 2 Missouri Valley 0
Aremy Santos and Bailey Gibbons found the net for Denison while Magaly Villa-Garcia and Leigha Brungardt had one assist. Brungardt also had three saves during 20 minutes in the goalie box.
Missouri Valley goalie Maddie Larson had 17 saves in the defeat.
Atlantic 10 Creston 0
Jada Jensen had five goals in Atlantic’s dominant win while Mattie Dvorak, Quinn Grubbs, Aubrey Guyer, Jeanna Kramer and Kiera Nichols scored one goal each. Chensia Narios had two assists, and Faith Altman, Lola Comes, Guyer, Kiera Nichols and Jensen had one assist each.
Tri-Center 4 Panorama 2
Miranda Ring had a hat trick for Tri-Center while sister Marissa handed out two assists. Brooke Daughenbaugh also scored a goal, and Cienna Sorensen had an assist.
Sioux City West 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bella Leon and Adriel Schultzen scored the goals for Sioux City West
Abraham Lincoln 16 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Hanna Schimmer shined with six goals, Piper McGuire had four, Liberty Bates had three and Alli Smith scored twice. Abby Evers also found the net for Abraham Lincoln as the Lynx clinched at least a share of the MRC title.
Paige Bracker and Abby Evers had five assists each, and Bates, Schimmer and Elam managed one assist apiece.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Sioux City North 1
Jada Newberg and Trelyn White each scored two goals and handed out one assist for Heelan while Mia Conley had one goal and three assists.
Maryville 9 Savannah 1
Cleo Johnson and Jalea Price had three goals each for Maryville while Ryesen Steins, Kennedy Kurz and Arianne Skidmore had one goal each.
Other Area Scores
Harlan 9 AHSTW 0