(KMAland) -- TJ, Harlan, Kuemper, Abraham Lincoln and Treynor were all wi inners in KMAland girls soccer on Monday.
Thomas Jefferson 3 St. Albert 1
Abby Evers scored twice and Taryn Gant had a goal of her own to lead Thomas Jefferson. Lexi Smith added an assist for the Yellow Jackets.
Makenna Shepard was the goal scorer for St. Albert.
Harlan 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Raegen Wicks, Darbie Argotsinger, Ella Plagman and Makayla Burchett had two goals each, and Kaia Bieker and Bynn Klaassen also scored one time apiece for Harlan.
Abraham Lincoln 10 Underwood 0
Liberty Bates scored five goals and had one assist while Piper McGuire added two goals and two assists for Abraham Lincoln. Alli Smith posted two goals of her own, and Crystena Keesee also scored once. Jazmin Martinez Rangel and Paige Bracker also had assists, and Savanna Vanderwerf posted the clean sheet with three saves in goal.
Treynor 11 Riverside 0
Alyssa Kellar scored three goals while Clara Teigland added two goals and two assists for Treynor. Peyton Scott added two goals and an assist, Livia White scored twice and Grace Alff added two goals and an assist. Jozie Lewis pitched in two assists.
Kuemper Catholic 3 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 2 — 2 OT/PKs (2-1)
