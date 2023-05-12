(KMAland) -- Harlan picked up a win in a shootout while Kuemper Catholic and Sioux City East were also dominant winners in KMAland girls soccer on Thursday.
Harlan 2 West Central Valley 1 — 2 OT/PKs
Kayla Anderson had Harlan’s goal in regulation before Darbie Argotsinger, Anderson, Carly Torneten and Ivy Stevens scored in the shootout. Hailey Good made two saves during the shootout to lift the Cyclones.
Kuemper Catholic 5 Logan-Magnolia 0
Ashlyn Foley scored twice, and Megan Kies, Kenna Blum and Clare Janssen added one goal apiece for Kuemper Catholic in the shutout.
Sioux City East 7 LeMars 0
Alex Flattery had a hat trick while Isabella Stoos scored twice and Aliana Nolasco and Monica Robles-Romero had one goal apiece for Sioux City East.
Sioux Center 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
No stats to report.
NEBRASKA CLASS B STATE QUARTERFINALS
Duchesne 3 Gross Catholic 0
Norris 2 Bennington 1 — 2 OT/PKs
Skutt Catholic 4 Elkhorn North 1
Omaha Mercy 2 Scotus Central Catholic 1 — OT