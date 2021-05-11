(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won a state-ranked battle while Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln rolled in Tuesday's KMAland girls soccer action.
Lewis Central 3 Glenwood 2
LC scored a goal in the final 10 minutes to secure the victory. Nora Dougherty scored both goals for the Rams.
Harlan 6 AHSTW 2
Harlan finished the match on a 5-0 run. Raegen Wicks scored three times. Kaia Bieker, Ella Plagman and McKayla Burchett each found the net as well.
Atlantic 7 Creston 0
Jada Jensen tallied five goals. Aubrey Guyer and Jeanna Kramer each had one goal. Lindley Eblen, Irelyn Gundy and Guyer had two assists each. Mattie Dvorak had one helper. Nellie Grooms had two saves in the shutout.
Abraham Lincoln 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Liberty Bates scored six goals in the rout. Allison Smith, Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Crystena Keesee, Tegan Tindall and Paige Bracker also scored goals. Keesee and Piper Maguire had two assists each. Rangel, Allison Smith and Bracker each had an assist.
Thomas Jefferson 4 Sioux City West 0
Maggie Gundersen scored two goals for the Yellow Jackets. Abby Evers and Hannah Belt also found the net. Evers had two assists. Lexi Smith and Gundersen had one each. Belt earned seven saves as goalkeeper.
Bishop Heelan 1 Sioux City North 0
Elle Gengler score the match's only goal to lead the Crusaders to victory.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/11)
Denison-Schleswig 2 Missouri Valley 1 -- OT
Maryville at Savannah