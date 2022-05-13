(KMAland) -- Glenwood rolled while Harlan and Sioux City East also picked up wins in KMAland girls soccer on Thursday.
Glenwood 10 Creston 0
Nora Dougherty scored four goals and three assists while Ava Scott added two goals for Glenwood in the win. Ashley Aust, Alaina Meads, Molly Williams and Lydia Fuoss scored once each, Molly Williams passed out three assists and Ryley Nebel and Isabel Griffin tacked on one assist each.
Other Area Scores
Harlan 4 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1
Sioux City East 2 LeMars 0