(KMAland) -- Tri-Center, Atlantic and LeMars were winners while Gracie Hays rewrote the Lewis Central record book on Friday.

Norwalk 5 Lewis Central 4 – 2 OTs/PK

Gracie Hays had two goals and two assists in the loss. Hays became the Titans’ all-time leader in assists. Haylee Erickson had one goal and one assist, and Reagan Lea added one goal.

Waverly-Shell Rock 4 Lewis Central 0

No Stats Reported

Atlantic 3 Denison-Schleswig 1

No Stats Reported

Tri-Center 5 Missouri Valley 0

Cassidy Cunningham and Alexis Flaharty had two goals apiece. Rachel Hundtofte also had a goal. Lucy Elsener had two assists while Hundtofte and Flaharty had one assist each.

LeMars 4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

No Stats Reported

West Sioux 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Kenzie Stowe had Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s lone goal. Sadee Streck assisted.

Nebraska Class A State Semifinals 

Gretna 1 Omaha Westside 0

Lincoln Southwest 2 Lincoln East 1 

