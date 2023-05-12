(KMAland) -- Tri-Center, Atlantic and LeMars were winners while Gracie Hays rewrote the Lewis Central record book on Friday.
Norwalk 5 Lewis Central 4 – 2 OTs/PK
Gracie Hays had two goals and two assists in the loss. Hays became the Titans’ all-time leader in assists. Haylee Erickson had one goal and one assist, and Reagan Lea added one goal.
Waverly-Shell Rock 4 Lewis Central 0
No Stats Reported
Atlantic 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
No Stats Reported
Tri-Center 5 Missouri Valley 0
Cassidy Cunningham and Alexis Flaharty had two goals apiece. Rachel Hundtofte also had a goal. Lucy Elsener had two assists while Hundtofte and Flaharty had one assist each.
LeMars 4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
No Stats Reported
West Sioux 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Kenzie Stowe had Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s lone goal. Sadee Streck assisted.
Nebraska Class A State Semifinals
Gretna 1 Omaha Westside 0
Lincoln Southwest 2 Lincoln East 1