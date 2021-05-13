(KMAland) -- Glenwood rolled Creston, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley edged Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton was also a winner in KMAland girls soccer action on Thursday.
Glenwood 10 Creston 0
Avery Blasdel had five goals, and Faith Weber, Molly Williams, Kelly Embray, Cameryn Young and Maddie Barrett all scored once for Glenwood. Embray added two assists, and Barrett, Williams and Faith Weber had one assist. Grace Nightser and Ryley Nebel teamed up on the clean sheet.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 Harlan 1
Madelyn Jaeger had two goals, and Macy Kuhns finished with a goal of her own for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley. Beth Belden added two assists, and Chloe Otto had four saves in goal.
