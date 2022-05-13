(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Tri-Center and Underwood didn’t mess around in dominant shutout wins, and Clara Teigland managed a hat trick in a Treynor win on Friday night.
Check out the full KMAland girls soccer rundown below.
Glenwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 0
Nora Dougherty had two goals for Glenwood while Jaylynn Floyd, Ava Scott and Molly Williams also scored. Williams complemented her one goal with two assists, and Dougherty, Lauren Roenfeldt and Scott had one assist each.
Atlantic 2 Denison-Schleswig 1
Aubrey Guyer and Jada Jensen scored for Atlantic while Jensen also had an assist, and Edria Brummer managed 10 saves.
Bailey Gibbons had Denison-Schleswig's lone goal, and Magaly Villa had an assist. Leigha Brungardt had four saves for Denison.
Tri-Center 5 Missouri Valley 0
Miranda Ring, Marissa Ring and Quincey Schneckloth each found the net once for Tri-Center while Marissa also had an assist. Angel Armstong assisted on a goal, too.
Missouri Valley’s Maddie Larson had 26 saves.
Treynor 4 Sioux City West 2
Clara Teigland scored three goals, and Peyton Scott added the other for Treynor. Cali Bach, Ava Kennedy and Ally Houser each had assists, while Harlie Sauser and Andyn White had five and three saves, respectively.
Alondra Zermeno and Tylei Turner were the scorers for Sioux City West.
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City North 1
Alex Flattery and Devanny Ochoa accounted for two goals each in Sioux City East’s win. Addie Nordgren, Bailey Wilson and Mariah Morrow also had winners for the Blue Raiders. Flattery and Nevaeh James had assists.
Other Area Scores
Norwalk 3 Lewis Central 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 2 Lewis Central 0
Underwood 10 AHSTW 0
West Sioux 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Nebraska Class A State Semifinals
Gretna 3 Lincoln Southwest 0
Lincoln Southeast 1 Omaha Marian 0