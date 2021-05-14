(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Underwood, Tri-Center and Maryville cruised to victories in KMAland girls soccer action on Friday night.
Atlantic 4 Denison-Schleswig 0
Jada Jensen and Lindley Eblen scored two goals each. Eblen, Aubrey Guyer and Nellie Grooms had assists. Grooms also had four saves as goalkeeper.
Tri-Center 7 Missouri Valley 1
Cassidy Cunningham and Marissa Ring each scored twice. Miranda Ring, Faith McPhillips and Frankie Munch also scored goals. Miranda and Marissa Ring had two assists each. Annaliese Points also had an assist.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Underwood 4 AHSTW 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at West Sioux
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City East 2 -- OT
Maryville 5 Chillicothe 1