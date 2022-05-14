Denison-Schleswig Monarchs

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig tallied a win over East Sac County in a quiet Saturday of KMAland girls soccer action. Check out the full rundown below.

Bishop Heelan 5 St. Albert 1

Ella Klusman had St. Albert’s only goal in the loss.

Denison-Schleswig 4 East Sac County 2

Whitlee Auen, Magaly Villa-Garcia, Aremy Santos and Libby Leon were the scorers for Denison while Auen had two assists, and Villa-Garcia and Dehisy Merida had one helper each.

Nebraska Class B State Tournament Semifinals

Skutt Catholic 3. Scotus Catholic 0

Norris 3 Bennington 0

