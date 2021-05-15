Soccer

(KMAland) -- It was a busy day for girls soccer teams in the Council Bluffs area. Check out the full rundown below. 

Lewis Central 2 Pella 1

Hannah Estrada and Hope Jensen were the goal-scorers for the Titans in the win. 

St. Albert 3 Dike-New Hartford 2 

Ella Klusman scored two goals in the Saintes' shootout win over 1A No. 11 Dike-New Hartford. Makenna Shepard had two assists. Klusman, Shepard and Maddie Estell scored in the shootout. Sophie Sheffield was clutch at the net with the game-winning save. 

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/15)

Waverly Tournament 

Decorah 1 St. Albert 0 

St. Albert Columbus Catholic 

Abraham Lincoln Classic

Ankeny Centennial 3 Sioux City East 0 

Ankeny Centennial 1 Abraham Lincoln 0 

WDM Valley 1 Abraham Lincoln 0 

WDM Valley 7 Sioux City East 0

